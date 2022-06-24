Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $157.25. Approximately 410,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 580,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.24.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.