Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $157.25. Approximately 410,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 580,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.24.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
