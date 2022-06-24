Charter Trust Co. Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.69. 3,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,213. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.