Charter Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. 60,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

