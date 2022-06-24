Charter Trust Co. Sells 5,291 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.58. 13,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

