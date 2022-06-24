Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) COO Buys $206,804.50 in Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,450 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

