Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 740.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.