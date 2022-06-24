Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 81,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 281,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,112,878. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

