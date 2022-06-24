Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 3,990 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 65,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,185. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.