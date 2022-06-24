Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 3,990 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 65,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,185. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.