Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 970 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

