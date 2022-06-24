Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $191.31. 6,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,591. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $157.19 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

