Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 52,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 440,893 shares.The stock last traded at $117.01 and had previously closed at $113.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 13,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.