Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $97.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 188.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

