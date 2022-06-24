Citigroup Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $73.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $734,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 520.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 95,121 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.