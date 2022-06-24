Citigroup Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $19.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after buying an additional 2,126,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after buying an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

