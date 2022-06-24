Citigroup Raises XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $51.59

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $36.70 to $51.59 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.20 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.97.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 5.41. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 120.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in XPeng by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,375,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 27.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after buying an additional 1,834,290 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

