Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Set at $47.00 by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

