City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $478.76

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.76 ($5.86) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.27). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.34), with a volume of 8,473 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £217.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 452.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.35.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

