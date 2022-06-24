Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) rose 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 21,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,569,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,925,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 492,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,947,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 321,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $25,915,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

