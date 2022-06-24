ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $734,572.31 and $1.80 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

