Colleen Jansen Sells 2,228 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

Jun 24th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,207.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.46. 13,520,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

