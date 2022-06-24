Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 688,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,652,060 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $2.97.

Several analysts recently commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

