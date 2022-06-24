Comparing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $98.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Given Krystal Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 63.38 -$67.64 million ($2.48) -0.17 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($4.37) -15.55

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -145.63% -84.17% Krystal Biotech N/A -15.99% -14.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. It has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

