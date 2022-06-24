Compass Point Analysts Give NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) a $90.00 Price Target

Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.20.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $61.38 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

