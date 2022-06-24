Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,955,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.93.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

