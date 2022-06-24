Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $29.90.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.
About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
