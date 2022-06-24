Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.