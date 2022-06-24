Corbenic Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Corbenic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,998 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 12.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $57,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after buying an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after buying an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.