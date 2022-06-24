Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3,031.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

