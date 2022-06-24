Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Boeing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $16,701,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

