Corbenic Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $52,225,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,687,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 188,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $86.34 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

