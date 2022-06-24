CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Trading Down 4.7%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.45. 4,722,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,282% from the average session volume of 341,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $134.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40.

CorMedix ( NYSE:CRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 25,479.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.69%. On average, analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

