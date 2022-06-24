Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $32.57. 64,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

