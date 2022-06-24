Cowen Trims Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Target Price to $5.00

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EGIO stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.83. Edgio has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Edgio Company Profile (Get Rating)
