Cowen Trims Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Target Price to $5.00

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EGIO stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.83. Edgio has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Edgio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

