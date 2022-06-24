CPChain (CPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,644.00

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $1.05 million and $89,644.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00240444 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001243 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00385415 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

