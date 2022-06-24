Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.