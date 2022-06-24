Cream (CRM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Cream (CRM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $6,910.36 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,252.36 or 1.00121210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00038568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00081324 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00117311 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00213867 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

