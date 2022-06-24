Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

