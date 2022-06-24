Credit Suisse Group Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $54.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VZ. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.