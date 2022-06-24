Credit Suisse Group Raises National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target to GBX 1,225

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,225 ($15.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.
NYSE NGG traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $65.14. 10,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,042. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.
National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
