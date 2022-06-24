Credit Suisse Group Raises National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target to GBX 1,225

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,225 ($15.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

NYSE NGG traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $65.14. 10,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,042. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

