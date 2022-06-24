Critical Review: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

This table compares Mexco Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14% Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mexco Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Centennial Resource Development 0 6 3 0 2.33

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.57%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mexco Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $2.80 million 11.66 $160,000.00 $0.71 21.69 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.77 $138.18 million $0.59 10.86

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.22, meaning that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Centennial Resource Development on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.504 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3,169 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.