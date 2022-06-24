CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

CRWD stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 113,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,417. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.97.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 110.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,790,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 786.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,504,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.