Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Down 0.4%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 1,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.
About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)
Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
