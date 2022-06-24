Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Down 0.4%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 1,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

