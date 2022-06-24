Crypto 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:DAOO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 6,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 92,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

