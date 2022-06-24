Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.03

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.03 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.91). Currys shares last traded at GBX 76.11 ($0.93), with a volume of 1,591,311 shares changing hands.

CURY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.16) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £854.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.27.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($207,788.73).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

