CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

