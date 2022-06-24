CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE CVS traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
