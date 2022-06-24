Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 179,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 720,844 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.39.

CTKB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,122,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,989,783.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,400 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

