Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.91. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

