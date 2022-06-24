Dash (DASH) Price Up 18% Over Last Week

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Dash has a market capitalization of $552.81 million and approximately $91.45 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $51.25 or 0.00242721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001227 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00423202 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,786,172 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

