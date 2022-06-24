Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 4.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $299.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

