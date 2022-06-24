DeGate (DG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million

DeGate (DG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013925 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.