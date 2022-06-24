Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

